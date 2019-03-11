Egdon Resources (EDR) Trading 17.8% Higher

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) shares traded up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 871,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 126,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

