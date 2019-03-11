Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $85,957.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00375178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.01685320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004891 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026015 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,642,107 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

