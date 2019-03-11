eBitcoinCash Price Reaches $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (EBCH)

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One eBitcoinCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. eBitcoinCash has a market cap of $547,661.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBitcoinCash has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00375021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.01687325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004896 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025979 BTC.

About eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash was first traded on March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBitcoinCash’s official website is CoinPulse.io

eBitcoinCash Token Trading

eBitcoinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

