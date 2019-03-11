Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Dycom Industries worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,185.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

