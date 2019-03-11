Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 54,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Raytheon by 297.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 81,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Raytheon by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 193,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $180.76 on Monday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

