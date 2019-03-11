Duality Advisers LP Takes $361,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,578 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 56.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

FE opened at $40.89 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

