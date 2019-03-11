Driver Group (DRV) Trading Down 23.3%

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)’s share price traded down 23.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.61 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.68). 103,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 23,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).
Driver Group (LON:DRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.65%.
Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.