Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $302,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 61.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.46. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

