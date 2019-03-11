Drax Group Plc (DRX) Insider Sells £391,623.89 in Stock

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) insider Will Gardiner sold 104,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £391,623.89 ($511,725.98).

Will Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 21st, Will Gardiner bought 55,710 shares of Drax Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £199,998.90 ($261,333.99).

DRX stock opened at GBX 376 ($4.91) on Monday. Drax Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.70 ($4.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

DRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 373 ($4.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

