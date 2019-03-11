Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Facebook worth $860,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,072,219,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $278,939,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $205,542,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Facebook by 50.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,768,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $455,366,000 after buying an additional 930,420 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,411 shares of company stock worth $49,750,585 over the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $860.94 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-860-94-million-position-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.