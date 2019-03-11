Digix Gold Token Trading Up 0.4% This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.92 million and $22,642.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $41.56 or 0.01068313 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00373123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.01676755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00223070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004937 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026043 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 106,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,398 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

