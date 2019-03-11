Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Macquarie initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.98.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
