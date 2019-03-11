Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Macquarie initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

