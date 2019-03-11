DeepMarkit (MKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

