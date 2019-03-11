Dean Foods (DF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dean Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE:DF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.43. Dean Foods has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dean Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

