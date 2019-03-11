David D. Stevens Sells 4,975 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Director David D. Stevens sold 4,975 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $156,513.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.58. 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,463. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 96.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000.

WMGI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group NV operates as a global medical device company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of biologic products. It provides surgical solutions for the foot and ankle market and its products include large joint implants for the hip and knee, extremity implants for the shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist and foot and biologic products, including bone graft substitutes.

