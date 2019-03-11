Daseke (DSKE) Stock Price Up 10% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded up 10% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.08. 944,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 332,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. Daseke had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Don R. Daseke purchased 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $257,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $297.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

