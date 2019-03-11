CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CyrusOne by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $49.91 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 396,534 shares in the company, valued at $19,771,185.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,344.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CyrusOne to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

