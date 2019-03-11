Curecoin Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $320.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.01416243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,068,978 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

