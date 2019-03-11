Cubic Co. (CUB) Stake Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the quarter. Cubic comprises about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Cubic worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cubic by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cubic by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on Cubic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.34.

Shares of CUB opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.26. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. Cubic had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/cubic-co-cub-stake-increased-by-granite-investment-partners-llc.html.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.