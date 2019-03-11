Cronos Group (CRON) versus Actelion (ALIOF) Critical Analysis

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cronos Group and Actelion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Actelion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.60%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Actelion.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Actelion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -45.72% -3.22% -3.02% Actelion N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Actelion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $3.15 million 1,233.45 $1.92 million $0.01 2,174.00 Actelion $2.46 billion 12.17 $707.04 million N/A N/A

Actelion has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Actelion beats Cronos Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

About Actelion

Actelion Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of low molecular weight drugs. It specializes in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It also specializes in human biology, especially in specific families of molecular targets, such as G-Protein Coupled Receptors. Its portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from World Health Organization (WHO) Functional Class (FC) II through to Functional Class (FC) IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. It also has treatments for a range of specialist diseases, including type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, digital ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products include Tracleer (bosentan), Opsumit (macitentan), Uptravi (selexipag), Ventavis (iloprost), Veletri (epoprostenol for injection), Zavesca (miglustat) and Valchlor (mechlorethamine) gel.

