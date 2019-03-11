Critical Survey: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) versus Vaxart (VXRT)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -108.08% -66.40% Vaxart -441.12% -82.05% -36.74%

This is a summary of recent ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxart.

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $8.76 million 4.64 -$19.10 million ($1.30) -1.05 Vaxart $4.16 million 2.83 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors, Phase I/II clinical trials for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development product includes TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a license agreement with Ambrx, Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; a strategic partnership with I-Mab, as well as strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

