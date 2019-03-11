CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,261 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after buying an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,865,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/cra-financial-services-llc-acquires-shares-of-5261-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.