Costco Wholesale (COST) Given a $255.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has been given a $255.00 target price by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.28.

Shares of COST stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $180.83 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $868,633,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

