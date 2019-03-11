Costco Wholesale (COST) Given a $255.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has been given a $255.00 target price by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.28.
Shares of COST stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $180.83 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $868,633,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.