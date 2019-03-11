Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $403,000 Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tech Data news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $54,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,592 shares of company stock worth $1,399,852 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/convergence-investment-partners-llc-has-403000-position-in-tech-data-corp-tecd.html.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.