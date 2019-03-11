Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CorVel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CorVel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $63.21 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.64.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other CorVel news, VP Michael Saverien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $66,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $482,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $709,533.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,963,517 shares in the company, valued at $460,427,744.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,371 shares of company stock worth $5,748,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

