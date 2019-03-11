Contrasting Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) & LM Funding America (LMFA)

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mogo Finance Technology and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million 1.56 -$15.21 million ($0.68) -3.71 LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.78 -$8.62 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo Finance Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% LM Funding America -72.06% -274.08% -138.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

