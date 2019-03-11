Contrasting easyJet (EJTTF) and The Competition

easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) is one of 25 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare easyJet to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A easyJet Competitors 5.03% 0.16% 5.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for easyJet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 1 0 1 0 2.00 easyJet Competitors 462 1474 2031 159 2.46

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.24%. Given easyJet’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe easyJet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

easyJet has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares easyJet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $7.93 billion $481.58 million 9.49 easyJet Competitors $14.92 billion $841.87 million 2.98

easyJet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than easyJet. easyJet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

easyJet rivals beat easyJet on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

