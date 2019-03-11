Contrasting Access National (ANCX) & WCF Bancorp (WCFB)

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Access National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Access National has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Access National and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Access National 0 1 3 0 2.75 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Access National presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Access National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Access National is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Access National and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Access National 24.62% 8.49% 1.26% WCF Bancorp 0.68% 0.12% 0.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Access National and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Access National $143.74 million 3.46 $35.38 million $1.76 13.41 WCF Bancorp $4.44 million 4.65 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Access National has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Access National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Access National beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

