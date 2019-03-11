Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 923,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bridgepoint Education were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 143.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.63.

In other Bridgepoint Education news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $693,452.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Education Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

