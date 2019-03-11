Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTWS. BidaskClub raised shares of Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Connecticut Water Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

NASDAQ CTWS opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Connecticut Water Service has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $822.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.