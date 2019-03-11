Conduent Inc (CNDT) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 350.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Conduent worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,788,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,445 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,058,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,771,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNDT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

CNDT opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

