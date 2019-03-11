Comparing Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) and Energy & Technology (ENGT)

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

1.3% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cypress Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend. Cypress Energy Partners pays out 168.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners 4.01% 122.32% 7.58% Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners $286.34 million 0.31 -$810,000.00 $0.50 14.96 Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Cypress Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cypress Energy Partners and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cypress Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Cypress Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cypress Energy Partners is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Cypress Energy Partners has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 6.66, suggesting that its stock price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners beats Energy & Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems. It offers project coordination, staking, pig tracking, maintenance and construction inspection, ultrasonic nondestructive examination, and related data management services. The IS segment provides hydrostatic testing and related services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering to natural gas, petroleum, and pipeline construction companies. It performs various integrity services on newly constructed and existing oil and natural gas pipelines. The W&ES segment provides saltwater disposal (SWD) services; and owns and operates eight commercial SWD facilities in the Bakken Shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota, as well as one SWD facilities in the Permian Basin in Texas. This segment also provides flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; offers water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages existing SWD facilities. It serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.