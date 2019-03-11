Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

