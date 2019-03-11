Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $65.15 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $58.29 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

