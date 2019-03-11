Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 251.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $40.09 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

