Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,136 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 132,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after purchasing an additional 191,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after purchasing an additional 191,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,061,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,852,000 after purchasing an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,518 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.50 and a beta of -0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

