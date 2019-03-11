Commonwealth Bank of Australia Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,846,224.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

