Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 7,781 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $81.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

