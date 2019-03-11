Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 285,208 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,013,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,208 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.3% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $119,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,230,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 233.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 210,412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $402,202.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

CL stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

