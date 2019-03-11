Comerica Bank Trims Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $408.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.95.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total value of $5,843,131.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,350 shares of company stock worth $34,273,066 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $284.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

