Comerica Bank Invests $1.46 Million in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,984,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gian Piero Reverberi sold 1,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $30,046.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,369.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 15,236 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $401,620.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,178,872 shares in the company, valued at $31,075,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,701 shares of company stock worth $1,755,624. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

