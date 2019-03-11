Comerica Bank Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 82,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,307,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,806,000 after buying an additional 182,469 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 205.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

