Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $200.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $267.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $154,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $242,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,262 shares of company stock worth $1,951,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/comerica-bank-decreases-holdings-in-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.