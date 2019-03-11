Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Avanos Medical worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $294,519,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $3,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $169.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Avanos Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

