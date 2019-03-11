Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,300,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $180,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 164,288 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $6,218,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $38.19 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. Comcast’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

