Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,224,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,093,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,855,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,587,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

