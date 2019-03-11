Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,018 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $169,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,224,000 after buying an additional 734,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,224,000 after buying an additional 734,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after buying an additional 7,236,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,521,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,359,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,050,000 after purchasing an additional 223,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $147,230.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,419,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/colgate-palmolive-cl-shares-sold-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.