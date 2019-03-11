Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

COKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $248.60 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $253.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $10,474,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

