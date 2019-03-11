Cobham (COB) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COB. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cobham to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 124 ($1.62) in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cobham presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126.45 ($1.65).

Get Cobham alerts:

LON:COB opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.53) on Thursday. Cobham has a 12 month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.30 ($1.96).

In related news, insider Lyn Colloff sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £1,758.21 ($2,297.41).

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.