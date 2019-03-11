CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNXM. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.3603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In related news, Chairman N J. Deiuliis bought 6,100 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 847,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 697,006 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.